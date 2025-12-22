NCERT to develop AI textbooks for classes 11 and 12 as India pushes future-ready education

In a major step towards integrating advanced technology into school education, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a dedicated textbook development team to design syllabi and textbooks on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students of Classes 11 and 12, the Ministry of Education informed Parliament.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry stated that the initiative is part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The move aims to equip senior secondary students with advanced AI and computational thinking skills required for a rapidly evolving digital economy.

In addition to senior classes, NCERT has also introduced an AI-based project on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Class 6. The project involves the use of AI tools and is designed to familiarise students at an early stage with practical applications of artificial intelligence through experiential learning.

“As a follow-up to NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, NCERT has constituted a textbook team to develop syllabi and textbooks of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12. NCERT has also included a project on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6, which includes the use of AI tools,” the Ministry of Education said in its official response.

The Ministry has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) as core components of future-ready education. According to the government, AI education will be introduced across all schools from Class 3 onwards beginning with the 2026–27 academic session, in alignment with national education reforms.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has drafted a comprehensive AI and computational thinking curriculum for students from Classes 3 to 12. The framework aims to introduce foundational AI concepts in the early grades while making advanced computational thinking and AI mandatory subjects for Classes 9 and 10, according to ANI.

Further strengthening the national AI education ecosystem, the Government of India has launched SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a nationwide initiative aligned with NEP 2020, the National Programme on AI (NPAI) Skilling Framework, and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The initiative seeks to embed AI awareness and foundational competencies among students from Classes 6 to 12 while enhancing AI literacy among teachers.

With these measures, the government aims to prepare India’s students and educators for the demands of a technology-driven future while ensuring inclusive digital growth.