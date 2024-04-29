The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently faced criticism for a major error in one of its textbooks, where the indigenous game of Manipur, Mukna Kangjei, was mistakenly labeled as a popular game from Mizoram.

This mistake was highlighted in a textbook published by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) under NCERT's umbrella for the academic year 2023-2024 and has sparked demands for immediate corrections from concerned educational bodies.

The Education (S) Department Physical Education Teachers’ Association, expressing their concern over this oversight, issued a press release urging the authorities to rectify the error promptly. The association emphasized the importance of accurate information in educational materials, particularly when it comes to cultural heritage and indigenous games.

It also said that the 88-page textbook describes various indigenous games of different states. On page 24, there is a heading that reads “Mizoram-Mukna Kangjei”. As this gross mistake which people of the state strongly objected, authorities concerned in the state should take prompt action to make necessary corrections.

The textbook in question, titled "Learning through Traditional Games," includes descriptions of various indigenous games from different states. On page 24, under the heading "Mizoram-Mukna Kangjei," the incorrect attribution of Mukna Kangjei to Mizoram was noted.

This error was met with strong objections from the people of Manipur, who hold Mukna Kangjei as a cherished part of their cultural heritage.

The association has taken proactive steps by writing to both the State Council of Educational Research and Training in New Delhi and NCERT New Delhi, urging them to acknowledge the mistake and make necessary corrections without delay.