NCM holds national seminar on Buddhism in Modern India in New Delhi

The National Commission for Minorities organised a national seminar on the theme “Buddhism in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Social Pathways” at the SCOPE Complex in New Delhi on February 28.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the programme as the chief guest. Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian was also present.

The Commission invited Shri Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Chief Advisor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim, as a panelist for the discussion session held during the seminar.

In his address, Bhutia spoke about the continued relevance of the teachings of Gautama Buddha in contemporary India. He said values such as compassion, peace, mindfulness and the Middle Path remain important for promoting social harmony and inclusive development. He also stressed the need to preserve Sikkim’s Buddhist heritage and strengthen institutional support for Buddhist studies.

He urged young people to remain connected to India’s spiritual and cultural traditions and said that Buddhist values contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The panel discussion featured several scholars and dignitaries, including Shri Niraj Kumar, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Acharya Shri Yeshi Phuntsok, a senior Mahayana Buddhist monk based in Delhi; Ms. Jigme Youdron Lhamo from Druk Drilburi Nunnery in Himachal Pradesh; Shri Mahendra Bante of Bhadant Gyaneshwar Buddha Vihar in Kushinagar; Dr Manish Sinha, former Head of the Department of History at Magadh University in Bodhgaya; and Professor Sanjeev Kumar H.M. from the Department of Political Science at University of Delhi.

The speakers shared their views on the cultural, social and academic dimensions of Buddhism in present-day India. The Commission felicitated all special invitees during the programme.

The seminar highlighted India’s historical legacy as the land of the Buddha and discussed ways to strengthen Buddhist studies, preserve ancient languages and promote Buddhist heritage at national and international levels.