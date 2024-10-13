Former Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was laid to rest as his mortal remains were carried from his Bandra residence for a state funeral on Sunday, October 13.

The final rites were conducted at Bada Qabrastan with full state honors, paying tribute to the late politician's contributions to public life.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday night when Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai around 9:30 p.m. Despite the medical team's extensive efforts, including emergency resuscitation and intensive care, Siddique's condition was critical upon arrival. Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital stated, “When he arrived, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We immediately moved him to the ICU, but unfortunately, we could not save him.”

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In connection with the shooting, Mumbai police have apprehended two suspects: Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to a swift investigation, with the Esplanade court in Mumbai remanding Singh to the Crime Branch's custody until October 21, while further inquiries continue.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the political community, prompting calls for swift justice and a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The loss of Baba Siddique is being deeply felt across Maharashtra, where he served as a dedicated leader for years.