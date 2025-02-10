The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed YouTube to take immediate action in removing specific videos featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, citing concerns over their content.

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, Head of Public Policy at YouTube, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo instructed the platform to ensure the removal of the flagged episode/videos without delay. Additionally, before taking down the content, YouTube has been asked to furnish details of the channel and the particular videos in question to the relevant law enforcement authorities where the FIR has been registered.

The commission has also mandated the submission of an "Action Taken Report" within ten days from the issuance of the directive. This move signals strict regulatory oversight on digital content, emphasizing accountability for content creators and platforms hosting such material.

YouTuber and poscaster Ranveer Allahbadia found himslef in hot water after making an offensive remark on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. The backlash was swift, leading to legal complaints and strong political reactions. Facing mounting criticism, Allahbadia issued a public apology in a video statement posted on X.

Allahbadia admitted his mistake, saying, "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry." He further acknowledged in the video, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

The controversy erupted after a clip from the show went viral, in which Allahbadia asked a contestant an offensive question involving their parents. The so-called 'joke' drew laughter from comedian Samay Raina, who was also part of the show, but triggered widespread condemnation online. Many social media users and public figures slammed the podcaster for his remark, calling it distasteful and unacceptable.