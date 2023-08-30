The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked schools to not punish students if they wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In this regard, the commission wrote a letter to the Principal Secretaries of School Education Departments of all states and union territories.

The commission noted that over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of the celebration of festivals.

It further said that it has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi filak or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental.

''It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RT Act, 2009. Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination,'' it added.

The NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the rights of children and address other related matters in the country.

The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

