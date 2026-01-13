NDA is a family, not an electoral arrangement: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, January 13 said the alliance functions like a family and is rooted in shared commitment rather than electoral compulsions. Addressing the 13th Foundation Day celebrations of the Nishad Party in Lucknow, Rijiju asserted that the NDA is a time-tested and well-functioning coalition built on trust, mutual respect and collective responsibility.



“The NDA works in a familial atmosphere. This is an old and well-functioning alliance. We are not opportunists, nor are we together merely from an electoral perspective,” Rijiju said, underlining the alliance’s long-standing stability and cohesion.



The Union Minister noted that NDA partners are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive governance and national development. He said the alliance continues to move forward with unity and strength, driven by a shared sense of purpose rather than narrow political interests.



Rijiju further stressed that cooperation within the NDA goes beyond politics, reflecting genuine collaboration and wholehearted participation among its constituents. “The parties in the NDA are not only together from a political perspective, but we also work together wholeheartedly,” he added.