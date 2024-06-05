In a significant political development, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader during a meeting held in New Delhi on June 5, 2024. This decision follows the coalition's recent victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the third consecutive term with an absolute majority for the NDA under Modi's leadership.

The NDA leaders highlighted the progress India has made over the past decade under Modi's leadership, crediting the government's public welfare policies for advancements in various fields. The resolution, passed unanimously, emphasized the pride felt by the NDA in securing a strong leadership mandate from India's 140 crore citizens for the third time in six decades.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, saw attendance from key NDA figures, including BJP President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and leaders from allied parties such as TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, JDU's Nitish Kumar, and SHS's Eknath Shinde.

The resolution praised Modi's government for its commitment to serving India's marginalized communities, including the poor, women, youth, farmers, and oppressed citizens. It affirmed the government's ongoing efforts to improve the standard of living across the country while preserving India's heritage and promoting all-round development.

The NDA's unified support for Modi underscores the coalition's confidence in his leadership as they prepare to continue their governance with a focus on inclusive development and national progress.

NDA Leaders List:

Narendra Modi, PM J.P. Nadda, BJP Rajnath Singh, BJP Amit Shah, BJP Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Nitish Kumar, JDU Eknath Shinde, SHS H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) Chirag Paswan, LJP(RV) Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM Pawan Kalyan, JSP Sunil Tatkare, NCP Anupriya Patel, AD(S) Jayant Chaudhary, RLD Praful Patel, NCP Pramod Boro, UPPL Atul Bora, AGP Indra Hang Subba, SKM Sudesh Mahto, AJSU Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JDU Sanjay Jha, JDU

The meeting solidified the NDA's strategy moving forward, with leaders expressing unity and determination to address India's challenges and continue the nation's developmental trajectory under Modi's stewardship.