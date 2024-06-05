NDA unanimously elects Narendra Modi as leader following third consecutive Lok Sabha victory
In a historic decision, NDA leaders unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader following their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This marks the third consecutive term for Modi, showcasing the coalition's confidence in his leadership.
In a significant political development, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader during a meeting held in New Delhi on June 5, 2024. This decision follows the coalition's recent victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the third consecutive term with an absolute majority for the NDA under Modi's leadership.
The NDA leaders highlighted the progress India has made over the past decade under Modi's leadership, crediting the government's public welfare policies for advancements in various fields. The resolution, passed unanimously, emphasized the pride felt by the NDA in securing a strong leadership mandate from India's 140 crore citizens for the third time in six decades.
The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, saw attendance from key NDA figures, including BJP President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and leaders from allied parties such as TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, JDU's Nitish Kumar, and SHS's Eknath Shinde.
The resolution praised Modi's government for its commitment to serving India's marginalized communities, including the poor, women, youth, farmers, and oppressed citizens. It affirmed the government's ongoing efforts to improve the standard of living across the country while preserving India's heritage and promoting all-round development.
The NDA's unified support for Modi underscores the coalition's confidence in his leadership as they prepare to continue their governance with a focus on inclusive development and national progress.
NDA Leaders List:
- Narendra Modi, PM
- J.P. Nadda, BJP
- Rajnath Singh, BJP
- Amit Shah, BJP
- Chandrababu Naidu, TDP
- Nitish Kumar, JDU
- Eknath Shinde, SHS
- H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S)
- Chirag Paswan, LJP(RV)
- Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM
- Pawan Kalyan, JSP
- Sunil Tatkare, NCP
- Anupriya Patel, AD(S)
- Jayant Chaudhary, RLD
- Praful Patel, NCP
- Pramod Boro, UPPL
- Atul Bora, AGP
- Indra Hang Subba, SKM
- Sudesh Mahto, AJSU
- Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JDU
- Sanjay Jha, JDU
The meeting solidified the NDA's strategy moving forward, with leaders expressing unity and determination to address India's challenges and continue the nation's developmental trajectory under Modi's stewardship.
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