In response to queries raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sajda Ahmed regarding the fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Lok Sabha that 864.482 km of the border remains unfenced, including a 174.514 km stretch deemed non-feasible for fencing due to geographical and technical constraints.

Providing a status update, the minister stated that out of the total 4,096.7 km border shared with Bangladesh, 3,232.218 km has been fenced, while the remaining stretch faces multiple logistical challenges. The difficulties include land acquisition issues, objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a limited working season, and challenging terrain, such as marshy lands and landslide-prone areas, Rai explained in his written reply.

Stressing the importance of fencing for national security, the minister emphasized that completing the fencing project is essential to curbing cross-border crimes, including smuggling, illegal movement of criminals, and human trafficking. He further stated that the Indian government expects Bangladesh to uphold all previously agreed-upon protocols and security arrangements between the two nations and their respective border forces—the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Rai also mentioned that the Bangladesh government had been informed of India’s commitment to adhering to existing agreements and ensuring a cooperative approach to tackling border-related crimes.

Meanwhile, earlier in January 2024, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" over fencing activities along the border and summoned Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, to formally convey its objections.