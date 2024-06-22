The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct a re-examination of NEET 2024 for 1563 candidates across the country tomorrow, June 23. This decision comes after these candidates were awarded grace marks that were subsequently withdrawn, necessitating a re-conduct of the exam.

The re-exam will be held in pen and paper mode from 2 PM to 5.20 PM, with a total duration of three hours and twenty minutes. Candidates are urged to ensure they have downloaded their admit cards from the official NEET website using their application number and date of birth. It is essential for candidates to carefully review all instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

As per guidelines issued by the NTA, candidates must bring their admit card with a passport-size photograph affixed, a valid original identity proof, and a Post Card Size color photograph with a white background pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card. Candidates are required to hand over the photograph to the invigilator at the exam center.

Certain items are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, including instruments, geometry or pencil boxes, handbags, purses, stationery, eatables, water bottles, mobile phones, earphones, calculators, and any electronic gadgets or metallic items.

Education Ministry officials will be present at the examination centers to oversee the conduct of the exam closely. Reportedly, the NTA has made changes to six centers for the re-test to ensure smooth and fair administration.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center at least two hours before the scheduled start time. This precaution is to facilitate necessary formalities and ensure a seamless start to the examination process.

The re-examination aims to uphold the integrity and fairness of the NEET 2024 process, ensuring that all candidates have an equal and transparent opportunity to demonstrate their academic abilities.