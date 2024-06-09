The National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) composed of examination and academic experts to address concerns about lost exam time during the NEET (UG) 2024, held on June 5. The NTA's action follows writ petitions filed by candidates in the High Courts of Punjab & Haryana, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh. These petitions highlighted issues of lost time at certain exam centres.

In response, the NTA has informed the courts that candidate representations will be addressed based on the GRC's recommendations. The committee reviewed complaints using factual reports and CCTV footage from the affected centers, assessed the lost time, and compensated candidates with additional marks reflecting their answering efficiency.

To address concerns over the allocation of compensatory marks, the Ministry of Education has set up a separate committee to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates. Allegations surfaced that mark inflation led to 67 candidates, including six from a single center in Haryana, securing the top rank. This controversy has cast a shadow over the NEET results.

Despite these allegations, the NTA has denied any irregularities. They attributed the high scores to several factors, including an easier exam, increased registrations, a question with two correct answers, and compensatory marks due to lost time. Out of the 20.38 lakh students who registered for the exam, 11.45 lakh qualified. The results, announced on June 4, revealed that 67 students achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1.