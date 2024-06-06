An 18-year-old aspiring medical student from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, just a day after the NEET-UG entrance exam results were announced. The victim, identified as Bagisha Tiwari, reportedly jumped from a building in Kota's Jawahar Nagar area on June 5 evening.

This incident marks the 11th suspected student suicide in Kota this year alone, underlining the pressing issue of mental health and academic stress among young aspirants. Last year, the city witnessed 26 cases of alleged student suicide, prompting concerns and calls for action.

Bagisha, who resided in Kota with her mother and brother, was rushed to the mortuary of Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital following the incident. The police are set to conduct a postmortem examination once her father arrives in Kota.

While the exact reason behind Bagisha's decision remains unclear, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Bagisha was diligently preparing for the NEET-UG exam at a coaching institute in Kota, reflecting the immense pressure and challenges faced by students in pursuit of their academic goals.