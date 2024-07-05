The National Board of Examinations, on July 5, announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 will be held on August 11. The exam, which has faced several postponements, will be conducted in two shifts.

Originally scheduled for June 23, the Health Ministry delayed the exam to allow for a comprehensive review of the testing processes. This evaluation involves both the NBEMS and its technology partner, TCS.

The NEET PG 2024 has experienced a series of date changes. Initially set for March 3, it was first pushed back to June 23 due to the Rath Yatra event. However, this June date was also subsequently cancelled.

These repeated postponements have caused uncertainty for medical students preparing for their postgraduate studies. The new August date provides a definitive timeline for candidates, though it represents a significant delay from the original schedule.