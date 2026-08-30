NEET PG 2026 begins with over 2.73 lakh medical graduates appearing across India

The NEET PG 2026 examination began on August 30, with more than 2.73 lakh medical graduates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance test at designated centres across the country.

The examination is being conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in computer-based mode. The test is being held in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Candidates arrived at examination centres in cities including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Agra and Delhi ahead of the test.

For some candidates, the hours before the examination were marked by nervousness after months of preparation. Chayaa, a candidate from Agra, said she was anxious before entering the examination hall.

"I'm feeling a bit nervous about it right now, but let's see how it goes," she said.

Another candidate, Kirti, said she prepared through coaching classes as well as by revisiting material from her MBBS course.

"We've finished our MBBS, and now we have to take the PG exam. I've taken coaching for it, and I'm also reviewing the material from my MBBS days," she said.

NEET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical programmes across India.

The examination comes months after the NEET UG 2026 test, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode. The undergraduate medical entrance examination was later cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak, prompting the NTA to announce a re-examination for affected candidates.

The re-examination was held on June 21. Around 22.79 lakh candidates had registered for NEET UG 2026, with the examination conducted at centres across India and abroad.

The decision to cancel the May 3 examination and hold a fresh test followed investigations into alleged irregularities and claims of a paper leak.