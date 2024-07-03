The Nationality Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be held in mid-August, sources said on Tuesday, July 3. The revised date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week.

A meeting was held in the Union home ministry on Monday, in which officials from the health ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online.

“Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the validity of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6”, a source said.

Monday’s meeting was held to check the “validity” of the system for the conduct of the exam in the coming days, the source added.

It was learned that the TCS top brass briefed the meeting about the various aspects of the exams procedure. On June 22, the Union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The health ministry had said it will undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes for the NEET-PG, conducted by the NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.

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