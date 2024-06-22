The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG), slated to be held on Sunday, June 23, 2024, has been postponed indefinitely. This decision comes amidst mounting concerns over the integrity of competitive exams in the country, following recent controversies.

The Ministry of Health, which oversees the NEET-PG examination conducted by the National Board of Examination, cited precautionary measures to safeguard the examination's integrity as the primary reason for postponement. A statement issued by the ministry emphasized the need for a thorough assessment of examination processes to ensure robustness and fairness.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the students and stakeholders. This decision has been made in the best interest of maintaining the sanctity of the examination process," read the official statement from the Ministry of Health.

This postponement marks the second instance of a competitive exam being deferred due to integrity concerns. Earlier, the UGC-NET exam was cancelled after its paper allegedly surfaced on the darknet. Additionally, the National Testing Agency recently postponed the CSIR-UGC-NET exam scheduled for June 25 due to "unavoidable circumstances."

The announcement has left thousands of medical aspirants across the country in a state of uncertainty. Students preparing for NEET-PG have expressed disappointment and frustration over the sudden change, as many had rigorously prepared for the examination scheduled for tomorrow.

Authorities have assured that a new date for the NEET-PG exam will be announced at the earliest possible time, pending the completion of the assessment and necessary adjustments to ensure a fair and transparent conduct.