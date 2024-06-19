The National Testing Agency (NTA) is re-evaluating the marks of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam after allegations of irregularities and inflated scores, sources within the agency confirmed.

Reports indicate that the scores of six out of the 67 top scorers might be affected due to the removal of "grace marks" that were previously awarded for alleged time losses during the exam. These adjustments could reduce scores by 60-70 points, primarily impacting students at a center in Jhajjar, Haryana.

This re-evaluation comes in the lead-up to a critical Supreme Court hearing scheduled for July 8. The NTA had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it would no longer award grace marks to 1,563 candidates, offering them a retest instead, set for June 23.

The NTA has faced criticism for inconsistencies during the exam. At six centers, incorrect distribution of exam papers led the agency to award grace marks to compensate for the lost time. However, the NTA is now taking action against these centers.

In centers accused of paper leaks, the NTA stated that most students scored below 500, insufficient for securing a medical seat. They argue that these students did not benefit from the alleged leaks in Bihar and Godhra, Gujarat, where investigations are ongoing following arrests.

Typically, a score of 650 or higher is required to secure a seat in a government medical college, with top institutions demanding scores above 690.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to halt the NEET counselling process, set to begin on July 6, and refused to order an immediate CBI probe into the allegations. However, the court issued notices to the Centre and the NTA, seeking responses to petitions filed by students and academicians.

During recent hearings, the Supreme Court admonished the central government and the NTA, emphasizing that even the smallest negligence should not be overlooked. The court urged the NTA to acknowledge and address any mistakes made during the exam.

The controversy has sparked protests and calls for a CBI investigation, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that students were instructed to leave their OMR sheets blank at some centers, which were later filled in by teachers. The AAP claims that the central government is aware of the scam and is attempting to cover it up.

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