The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 results have been released and are now available on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Students who participated in the examination can access their scores online. This year, the results are based on the final answer key, which was also released today.

Although the NEET UG 2024 results were initially expected to be declared in June, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has managed to announce them earlier than anticipated, marking a record time for the release. This prompt announcement has been met with widespread appreciation from students and educational institutions alike.

The NTA has indicated that the names of the top performers, as well as the cut-off marks, will be disclosed shortly. As per the data shared by NTA, a total of 23,27,731 candidates appeared for the exam, comprising 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates, and 17 transgender candidates. The overall attendance rate for the exam was 96.94 per cent, with male attendance at 96.92 per cent, female attendance at 96.96 per cent, and transgender attendance at 94.44 per cent.