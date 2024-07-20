The National Testing Agency (NTA), on July 20 declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET- UG) 2024, on the official website.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court, had, on July 18 directed the NTA to announce the results of the NEET UG by July 20.

Applicants can check and download their results on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in.

Complying to the Supreme Court's order, the results have been published centre-wise and city-wise.

The exam centre code is required to access the results.

To access the results, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of NEET UG 2024.



Click on the highlighted link tab on the homepage.



Enter your login credentials.



Click on submit to access results.



Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

More than 23.33 lakh students attempted the exam on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations. Additionally, around 1,563 candidates appeared for a re-examination. Despite the court's order, there is still no clear information on how to check the NEET UG results center-wise and city-wise.