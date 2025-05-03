As the high-profile NEET-UG 2025 examination gears up for its nationwide rollout on May 4, authorities have reinforced security protocols with a robust three-tier monitoring system at the district, state, and central levels to guarantee free, fair, and secure conduct.





With over 22.7 lakh aspirants set to take the test across 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities, NEET-UG continues to rank among India's largest and most competitive entrance examinations.





In a proactive move to plug any security loopholes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has, for the first time, scheduled comprehensive mock drills on May 3 across all centres. These drills are designed to assess the readiness of crucial measures such as mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication systems, and frisking arrangements, ensuring every aspect runs seamlessly on the main exam day.



Also read: NEET-UG 2025: Most Centres in govt institutes; Assam CM pledges strict vigil





"Most of this year’s centres are set up in government and government-aided schools, colleges, and universities, allowing for tighter oversight," a source informed ANI, underscoring the agency’s intent to maintain strict vigilance after last year’s NEET-UG 2024 was marred by allegations of paper leaks and impersonation.





Candidates have been strictly warned against using unfair means. Anyone caught cheating faces up to three years of debarment from NTA-conducted exams, alongside potential criminal proceedings under the newly-enacted Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.