NEET (UG) 2026 examination cancelled; re-examination to be conducted later

The National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026. The examination will now be re-conducted on fresh dates, which will be notified separately.

Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak, Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, alleging that NEET has turned into an “auction” instead of a fair examination.

“I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It’s not an exam anymore, NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

The Congress leader claimed that no one poses a bigger threat to the dreams and future of India’s youth than the Modi government. He also said he stands with students and aspirants during this “incredibly difficult time” and vowed to change the system.

The cancellation of the examination has triggered concern among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, while authorities are expected to announce the revised examination schedule soon.