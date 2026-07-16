NEET UG 2026 results declared; over 11.21 lakh candidates qualify, women account for 58% of successful aspirants

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, July 16, declared the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026, with over 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses across the country.

The results have been announced in time to ensure that the counselling and medical admission schedule remains on track, the NTA said.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was held in 13 languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, English, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

According to the NTA, more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, with female candidates also recording a higher qualification rate than men. Women qualified at a rate of 56.8 per cent, compared to 55.1 per cent for male candidates.

The agency said 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720, while 19 candidates scored above 700. The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

A total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 or above, 10,160 scored 600 or above, and 90,780 candidates secured more than 500 marks.

The NTA said qualified candidates emerged from all 36 States and Union Territories, with state toppers representing every region of the country, including all northeastern states. Seventeen state toppers scored 700 or above, while 26 scored more than 690.

Category-wise, 2.91 lakh General, 5.12 lakh OBC-NCL, 1.59 lakh SC, 63,716 ST, and 95,026 General-EWS candidates qualified. In addition, 3,666 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and 303 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates cleared the examination.

The agency said the result declaration process was streamlined through parallel processing of different stages. The provisional answer key was released on June 25, followed by the display of scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses from July 13 to 15. The final answer key and results were published on July 16.

Candidates can access their scorecards on the official NEET website, while counselling for the All India Quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NTA also advised candidates to rely only on official websites for counselling-related information and cautioned them against fraudulent calls, messages and websites offering admissions or score improvements.