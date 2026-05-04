NEET-UG 2026 sees massive turnout, nearly 97% candidates appear nationwide

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026, one of India’s largest entrance examinations, was conducted smoothly across the country on May 3 with an impressive overall attendance of 96.92 per cent, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Out of 22,75,011 registered candidates, nearly 22,05,035 aspirants appeared for the examination across 37 States and Union Territories.



In a statement shared on X, the National Testing Agency said, “NEET (UG) 2026 conducted successfully across India today,” adding that the high turnout reflected the dedication of students and public trust in the examination process.

The agency stated that elaborate arrangements were made to ensure the fair and smooth conduct of the exam, including the deployment of invigilators, observers, centre superintendents, city coordinators, and coordination with district administrations and police authorities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the NTA headquarters to review preparedness and monitor arrangements for the nationwide examination.

The NEET-UG examination serves as the primary gateway for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses in institutions across India, drawing participation from lakhs of medical aspirants every year.