The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Aman Singh, the suspected key conspirator in the ongoing NEET-UG exam irregularities case. Singh was arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, according to a CBI official.

The arrest follows the earlier apprehension of Dr. Ehsaan Ul Haq and Imtiaz Alam, principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Dr. Haq was serving as the city coordinator for the NEET-UG exam 2024. In addition, the CBI has also arrested two individuals in Patna, Bihar: Manish Prakash and Ashutosh. These individuals were found to be facilitating the scam by arranging accommodations and transportation for candidates involved in the fraud.

Manish Prakash was responsible for transporting students to a school for exam preparations, while Ashutosh provided safe house accommodations. These arrests are part of a broader investigation into the NEET-UG irregularities, which include reported paper leaks, candidate impersonations, and cheating.

The central government handed over the investigation to the CBI last month, leading to multiple FIRs being registered. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exam, faces significant criticism and protests demanding its disbandment due to the alleged irregularities.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas regarding the NEET-UG exam irregularities on July 8. The court has previously requested a response from the NTA and expressed concerns about the sanctity of the examination. The Centre and NTA had earlier cancelled grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates, offering them a re-test on June 23. A total of 813 students appeared for the re-test across seven centers.