Two individuals from Patna, identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case in Bihar.

Manish Prakash had allegedly accommodated candidates at boys’ hostel, associated with the Learn Play School in Bihar’s Patna on May 4. It was a day before the NEET exam where they were given leaked papers and answers keys.

The school was allegedly booked for a night where the leaked question paper was later found, partially burnt.

The first arrests were made after being quizzed by CBI officials.

One day after the ministry gave the CBI control over the investigation, on Sunday, the CBI filed a formal complaint about claims of anomalies in NEET-UG 2024. Some of the students who were demonstrating called for a CBI investigation.

Six cases connected to the NEET paper leak are being looked at by the CBI. Three of the six cases are from Rajasthan, and one each from Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.