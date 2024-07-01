The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 re-test, conducted for 1,563 candidates. Students who participated in the re-test can now access their scores on the official NTA website.

The final answer key for the NEET UG re-test was released on June 30, 2024. Initially, the re-test was held for candidates who were granted grace marks due to reported exam time loss. Out of the 1,563 eligible candidates, 813 appeared for the re-test. The re-test took place on June 23, 2024, in the same six cities but at different centers.

Following the re-test, provisional answer keys, scanned copies of OMR answer sheets, and recorded responses were made available to the 813 candidates on June 28, 2024. The NTA stated that any challenges received were reviewed by experts, and the results were subsequently processed.

The NTA announced, "Revised scorecards of all candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 who appeared in the re-test on June 23, 2024, are now available on the website. Candidates can log in to the website and download their respective revised scorecards."

Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in. To download the scorecards, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official NEET UG 2024 website.

2. Click on the highlighted link/tab available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Click on submit.

5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.