The central government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates, who were awarded grace marks, will have the option to retake the exam on June 23.

The government stated that a decision needs to be made to cancel the scorecards of these students.

The Supreme Court reiterated that the counselling process will not be halted.

“Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” the top court said.

A plea against the National Testing Agency (NTA) claimed that the May 5 exam involved malpractices, including multiple paper leaks, violating Article 14 of the Constitution by giving an undue advantage to some candidates.



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The Supreme Court on June 11 issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) over petitions seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leaks. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed concerns about the "sanctity" of the exam being affected and demanded answers from the testing agency.

"It is not that simple that because you have done it is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers," the bench told the NTA. Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, appearing for the petitioners, urged the court to stay the counselling process, but the bench refused, stating, "Let the counselling start, we are not stopping the counselling."

The case has been posted for hearing on July 8.