

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised scores and ranks for 1,563 candidates who appeared for the NEET(UG) re-test. This decision comes after the Supreme Court's directive to re-examine candidates initially awarded grace or compensatory marks in the original examination.

In a statement released today, NTA confirmed that the revised scorecards and ranks of all eligible candidates are now available on its official website. Out of the total 1,563 candidates eligible for the re-test, 813 candidates opted to appear for it.

Candidates are advised to log in to the NTA website "exams.nta.ac.in/NEET" to access their revised scorecards. The re-test, conducted on the 23rd of last month, aimed to provide candidates the opportunity to improve their scores without the grace marks awarded earlier.

The Supreme Court's intervention followed concerns over the initial allocation of grace marks, allowing candidates the choice to either retain their original scores with grace marks or opt for the re-test to potentially achieve better results.

NTA continues to manage the process to ensure transparency and fairness in evaluating the performance of NEET(UG) candidates, emphasizing the importance of accurate assessment in higher education admissions.