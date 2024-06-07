Nepal has extradited a Bangladeshi citizen, one of the main accused in the brutal murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, to India, according to a media report on June 7.

According to media reports quoting police sources, “Mohammad Siyam Hussain was handed over to Indian authorities by Nepal’s Interpol branch on Monday morning after Nepal Police contacted him.”

As per the report, Hussain, who fled to Nepal after the murder, was arrested from the border area of Nepal a few days ago.

The Awami League MP Anar, who was in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12, went missing on May 17, according to a complaint filed by his acquaintance on May 18.

Anar was allegedly murdered in a flat in the New Town area near Kolkata and it is suspected that Anar’s friend and business partner Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, plotted the murder.

The West Bengal Police arrested a butcher, who allegedly chopped the body of the Bangladeshi lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing of them at different locations including a canal around New Town.

Hussain, wanted by Bangladesh police, was handed over to Indian authorities upon his arrival from India. Nepal's Interpol did not inform local police about his arrest. A team from Bangladesh's Detective Branch went to Kathmandu to retrieve Hussain, but Nepal, lacking an extradition treaty with Dhaka, refused to deport him.