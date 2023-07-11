Nepal: Helicopter en route to Kathmandu carrying 6 people goes missing, search underway
The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper.
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A chopper carrying six persons has gone missing in Nepal. "The chopper was on its way to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu when it lost contact with the control tower around 10 a.m.," said Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.
The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper.
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