Aarti Hamal, daughter of a Mayor in Nepal, has gone missing in Goa, as stated by her father.

The 36-year-old Nepalese woman, a follower of Osho meditation, had been staying in Goa for the past few months, and was last seen on the night of March 25.

She was last seen at around 9:30 pm on March 25 in the vicinity of Ashvem Bridge. She had been associated with the Osho Meditation Centre for the past few months.

Gopal Hamal, the mayor of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, took to social media to seek help in finding his elder daughter. Gopal said that Aarti's friend informed the family of her disappearance.

"My elder daughter, Aarti, is an Osho meditator who has been living in Goa for a few months. However, I have received a message from her friend stating that she has lost contact with Aarti Zorba Vibes Ashwem Breeze since yesterday. I humbly request that those who live in Goa assist in the search for my daughter, Aarti," he tweeted.

"Also, my younger daughter Arzoo and son-in-law are flying to Goa tonight to look for our elder daughter Aarti," he further said. He also shared three phone numbers on social media to reach out in case of any information regarding the whereabouts of his daughter.

"I sincerely request that you contact 9794096014/8273538132/ 9389607953 to provide the necessary assistance in the search for my daughter," he wrote on X.

Goa Police, meanwhile has launched a search operation after a missing person’s complaint was registered.

