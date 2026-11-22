Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi today for a two-day state visit to India from November 22 to 23, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit will mark Shah’s first visit to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

During his stay, Shah is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23. The discussions are expected to cover bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Shah will be accompanied by a 34-member official delegation, including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. The delegation is expected to travel to New Delhi aboard a Nepal Airlines aircraft.

The two countries are expected to review cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transportation, connectivity and infrastructure development. Several completed projects in the connectivity and energy sectors are scheduled to be jointly inaugurated, while foundation stones for new projects are also expected to be laid.

The visit is also expected to see the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

A Nepal-India Business Forum will also be organised during the visit to encourage Indian investment in Nepal and facilitate business engagement between representatives of the two countries.

The MEA said India and Nepal share close ties rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational connections, along with strong people-to-people relations. It added that the visit reflects India's continued commitment to its partnership with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.