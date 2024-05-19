A Nepali man has been arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly assaulting his wife and piercing blade and iron nails into her private parts on suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The incident happened in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, on May 11, the police said.

The accused (30), suspected his wife (28), also a Nepali national, of having an affair, and assaulted her after tying her up. He pierced a sharp blade, and two iron nails, and placed a lock on his wife's private parts, the police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries, they said.

The accused husband, who works as a watchman, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

Nivriti Kolhatkar, Senior Inspector of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, said that the case has been registered at Wakad Police Station and further investigation is on.

"A case was registered against the accused at Wakad Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). The case is under investigation and the woman's well-being is closely monitored."