Nepali woman allegedly gang-raped in Gurugram; auto driver arrested, sent to judicial custody

A 26-year-old Nepali woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including an auto-rickshaw driver, in Gurugram, police officials said on Thursday, February 26.

According to the complaint filed on February 25, the woman, who lives in Kurukshetra and works with a private company, had travelled to Gurugram on February 24, to meet a friend. When she was unable to locate her friend, she reportedly consumed alcohol and later boarded an auto-rickshaw that already had three men inside.

Police officials, quoting the survivor, said she was heavily intoxicated and could not clearly recall the sequence of events. She alleged that when she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room in the Naharpur Rupa area. She subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint.

An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station. The main accused, the auto driver, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on the night of February 25. A local court on February 26, remanded him to judicial custody.

Police have launched a search operation to apprehend the remaining two accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.