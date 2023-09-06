Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, resigned from BJP today saying that the promises of propagating the nationalist leader's vision were not fulfilled the party.

Chandra Bose joined the BJP in 2016 and contested the election twice on BJP ticket - in the 2016 assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



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On his resignation from the BJP, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose says, "In 2016, I had contributed to the BJP. I was inspired by the leadership of Narendra Modi. My principles are in line with my grandfather Sarath Chandra Bose and his younger brother Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose... Their principles were that they saw every religion as Indian... They fought against the politics of division and communalism... I gave many proposals to the state and central leadership in BJP regarding the Bengal strategy... But, they never implemented my proposals even when they thought it was useful... When none of my proposals are accepted, then it doesn't make sense to be with this party... I am not able to work... So I thought being with this party was a negative action... I clarified it to JP Nadda, my good wishes are with the party.

On the 'India-Bharat' row, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose says, "It is written clearly in the Constitution of India that 'India that is Bharat, a union of States'. Bharat and India are the same... When both mean the same, whatever you speak means the same... The controversy around it is a non-issue."