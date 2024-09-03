Amid the controversy over the series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', Netflix assured the Central government that all future content would be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments.

A row erupted over the depiction of hijackers in the series 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

Monika Shergill, the content head of Netflix India during her meeting with officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting gave the assurance.

Government sources told India Today, "Netflix has provided an assurance to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments as well as children's sensitivity."

Based on the real-life hijacking, IC 814 chronicles the harrowing experience of hundreds of passengers as the flight was diverted to multiple locations before ending up in Taliban-controlled Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The hijackers in the series are depicted with the codenames Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola, and Shankar. However, the use of the names Bhola and Shankar has drawn criticism, with some accusing the filmmakers of deliberately choosing Hindu names, thereby misrepresenting the facts and potentially inciting religious tensions.

In the meeting, the government asked the Netflix India chief why no captions or riders were issued to clearly display the real names of the hijackers. The government also asked why the hijackers looked "firm and sensitive" whereas the negotiators appeared "weak and confused", sources said.