The eagerly awaited airport in Ayodhya, set to be inaugurated on December 30, has undergone a name change, now bearing the prestigious title of 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhyadham.' Sources revealed this decision, citing the airport's proximity to the sacred land of Ayodhya and its alignment with the cultural ethos surrounding the epic Ramayana.

Originally named the 'Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Ayodhya International Airport,' the renaming pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the revered poet credited with composing the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport, a momentous occasion that precedes the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for January 22, 2024.

On the inaugural day, leading airlines IndiGo and Air India Express will operate the first flights, connecting Ayodhya to major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. These services are scheduled to commence regular operations in January 2024.

The initial phase of construction for the airport comes at an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore. The newly built terminal, sprawling across 6,500 square meters, is designed to accommodate 600 peak-hour passengers, boasting an annual handling capacity of 10 lakh passengers.

Insiders have hinted at a second phase of development that will include the construction of a more expansive terminal, spanning an impressive 50,000 square meters. This advanced facility is poised to handle up to 3,000 passengers during peak hours and is projected to cater to an annual footfall of 60 lakh passengers.