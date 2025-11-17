New Bihar government to take oath on November 20 in Patna, PM Modi to attend ceremony

Days after securing a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the newly elected NDA government is set to take oath on November 20 (Thursday) at the historic Gandhi Maidan. However, speculation continues over whether Nitish Kumar will assume office as Chief Minister for an unprecedented tenth time.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony as the formation of the new government gains momentum. During the poll campaign, PM Modi had addressed more than a dozen rallies, repeatedly assuring voters that he would “return for the swearing-in of a new NDA government.”



Ahead of the ceremony, Nitish Kumar—widely supported by NDA allies for another term—will convene his final Cabinet meeting at 11:30 am. The Cabinet is expected to pass a resolution recommending its dissolution, after which Kumar will submit his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, formally paving the way for government formation.



The NDA delivered a commanding performance in the polls, winning 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed closely by JD(U) with 85. Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) secured 19 seats, while smaller allies—Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), won nine seats collectively.

In contrast, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan suffered a major setback, clinching only 35 seats.