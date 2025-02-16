After the fatal stampede at New Delhi railway station on February 15 night, the Delhi Police launched an investigation, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events before the chaos erupted.

A police officer said inquest proceedings have been initiated.

"Our teams are informing family members of the victims. We have already launched an investigation and inquest proceedings," the officer said.

"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.

The source said a wrong announcement about the change of platforms may have caused confusion and led to the stampede. The stampede was preceded by a swell in a crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is underway — on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased hailing from the eastern state.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.