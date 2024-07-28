In a significant reshuffle of gubernatorial positions, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the new Governor of Assam, with the additional charge of Manipur. This announcement, made by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night, marks a major change in the leadership of several states and union territories.

Acharya, who was previously the Governor of Sikkim, replaces Gulab Chand Kataria in Assam. Kataria has been appointed as the new Governor of Punjab, succeeding Banwarilal Purohit. Additionally, Kataria will serve as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan also confirmed the resignation of Purohit from his roles as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. "Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," stated the official announcement.

In another key appointment, veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur will take over as the Governor of Sikkim. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who also held additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Ramesh Bais.

Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will succeed Radhakrishnan as the Governor of Jharkhand. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, is set to become the new Governor of Telangana.

Furthermore, K Kailashnathan, a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

In other notable appointments, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde from Maharashtra will become the Governor of Rajasthan, Ramen Deka from Assam will take over as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, and C H Vijayashankar from Karnataka has been named the Governor of Meghalaya.