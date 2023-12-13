On December 13th, 2023, a significant political event is unfolding in India as the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh prepare for the swearing-in ceremonies of their new Chief Ministers.

Mohan Yadav is set to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, while Vishnu Deo Sai will take on the role for Chhattisgarh.

Mohan Yadav, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ujjain South constituency, has been chosen to lead Madhya Pradesh. He succeeds Shivraj Singh Chouhan and brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as a cabinet minister in Chouhan's government. Yadav's victory in the 2023 elections was by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

Vishnu Deo Sai, also from the BJP, is poised to become the first tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. With a strong political lineage and extensive grassroots experience, Sai's political journey began as a village sarpanch and has included roles as a Union minister and state party chief.



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The oath-taking ceremony for Mohan Yadav and his cabinet is scheduled to be held at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet will be sworn in at the Science College ground in Raipur at 2 PM. Both Chief Ministers will have two deputies each, with Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao serving as deputies to Sai in Chhattisgarh, and Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla serving as Yadav's deputies in Madhya Pradesh.

These ceremonies are expected to be grand affairs, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other dignitaries in attendance. The events are anticipated to draw large crowds, including party workers and supporters, as well as the general public.

As these two leaders step into their new roles, they carry the expectations of their respective states, looking to usher in an era of development and governance that reflects the aspirations of their citizens.