In a significant move to enhance India's missile development infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the establishment of a new missile testing range in Andhra Pradesh. The approval, granted last week, paves the way for the construction of the range in Nagayalanka, a coastal region in the state.

The newly sanctioned testing range aims to support the country's ambitious missile development initiatives, specifically for tactical systems such as surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles. The facility will serve as a critical site for test launches of various ongoing projects under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has been spearheading advancements in India's missile technology.

Beyond the missile range, the CCS also endorsed several key defense proposals in its recent meeting. Notably, these include the acquisition of 31 advanced Predator drones from the United States, designed to bolster reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. Additionally, approval was given for the construction of two nuclear submarines as part of Project ATV, a strategic initiative focused on expanding the Indian Navy's underwater fleet with advanced nuclear-powered vessels.

The committee further cleared a series of projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and strategic capabilities. This includes developing road networks for military access in challenging terrains and advancing space-based technologies to support defense operations.

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