The Dhannipur mosque that will be constructed at Ayodhya, cleared the final deck after getting the clearance for construction from the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) after the Supreme Court mandated it in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

The Indo-Islamic Social Establishment (IICF) trust will build a mosque, a hospital, one research centre, a local area kitchen and a library on five sections of land given by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The ADA's pending clearance and matters of change of land use have delayed the construction for more than two years.

In an interview with the media, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal disclosed that the March 4 board meeting approved the Ayodhya mosque project. The endorsed guides will be given over to the Indo-Islamic Social Establishment (IICF) after a couple of departmental customs which are to be finished inside two or three days.

According to IICF secretary Athar Hussain, the trust will hold a meeting to finalize the plan for the mosque's construction once all clearances have been obtained.

The mosque's foundation was laid on January 26, 2021. We chose that day because, more than seven decades ago, India's Constitution went into effect on this day, "the Divisional Commissioner continued.

Situated some 22 km away from the venue of the Ram temple in the pilgrim town, the Supreme Court gave its historic verdict on the Ram-Janmabhoomi at a disputed site in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019. The apex court asked the government to allocate five acres of land for the construction of the mosque.

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