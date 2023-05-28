Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 dedicated the new building of Parliament to the nation, hailing it as a source of immense pride and hope for all Indians. The Prime Minister, who physically unveiled the plaque, took to Twitter to express his profound sentiments, stating that the new structure would fill the hearts of every citizen with pride and aspirations for the future.

"आज का दिन हम सभी देशवासियों के लिए अविस्मरणीय है। संसद का नया भवन हम सभी को गर्व और उम्मीदों से भर देने वाला है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह दिव्य और भव्य इमारत जन-जन के सशक्तिकरण के साथ ही, राष्ट्र की समृद्धि और सामर्थ्य को नई गति और शक्ति प्रदान करेगी।"

"As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope, and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress."

The historic Parliament House, whose construction began in 1921 and was commissioned in 1927, has served as a symbol of India's democracy for nearly a century. As the years passed, the building faced challenges with increased parliamentary activities, a growing number of personnel, and a surge in visitor footfall. With no original design documentation available, the modifications and expansions were undertaken in an ad-hoc manner, impacting the structure's integrity and functionality.

However, the unveiling of the new Parliament building marks a significant milestone in India's architectural landscape. Prior to its official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government released exclusive photos, offering citizens a first look at the magnificent structure. Designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning, and Management under the visionary architect Bimal Patel, the building stands adjacent to the existing Parliament House, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity.

Shortly after the release of the photos, Prime Minister Modi took to social media, urging citizens to share their thoughts on the new Parliament building by re-tweeting the video with their own voice-over using the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride. Emphasizing the building's symbolic significance, he stated, "The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request - share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride."

Spanning an impressive area of 64,500 square meters, the new Parliament building boasts state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. It is designed to accommodate 888 parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha and an additional 300 in the Rajya Sabha, an increase from the current numbers of 543 and 250, respectively. The building incorporates modern features such as biometrics for convenient voting, digital language interpretation and translation systems, and programmable microphones, ensuring a seamless and efficient parliamentary experience.