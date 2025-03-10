An Air India flight from Mumbai, bound to New York, returned to Mumbai after it received a bomb threat on March 10 morning, according to sources.

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 people, landed safely at Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.

"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said in a statement.

The sources said there was a bomb threat and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane.

There were 322 people, including 19 crew members in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, one of the sources said.

According to the airline, the flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025 am (local time).

"The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities," it said.

The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 5 am on March 11. All passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then, the airline said.