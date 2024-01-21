Awaiting the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian diaspora's celebrations worldwide are unrestrained. Ministers from New Zealand have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the temple's construction to his leadership, ending a 500-year wait.

Saying he would be 'delighted' to pay a visit to the Ram Temple, Seymour said, "I wish PM Modi courage and wisdom as he helps over a billion people in India navigate the challenges of the world today."

"I hope that he will have strength and faith," the minister added.

Echoing the refrain, New Zealand's Minister for Ethnic Communities, Melissa Lee, said the Ram Mandir is the result of PM Modi's leadership and work.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday, the minister said, "I wish the Indian diaspora around the world for the celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM Modi and the people of Bharat on the inauguration of Ram Mandir after 500 years".

"Ram Mandir is the result of PM Modi's work and his championing of resurrecting this Mandir. He has been elected so many times as the Prime Minister. It (the public support and mandates in favour of PM Modi) shows his desire to take India forward and take the economy to new heights. PM Modi is respected around the world and he is putting in some very good work for the people of India," she said.

As the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, celebrations among the Indian diaspora beyond Indian shores have been unbridled.