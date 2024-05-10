Today, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, arrived in New Delhi to officially assume office, as announced by the Chinese Embassy in India. The embassy's statement highlighted the warm reception extended to Ambassador Xu Feihong and his wife Tan Yuxiu by officials from the Protocol Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Dean of Diplomatic Corps Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam from Eritrea, and other dignitaries from the Chinese Embassy.

Ambassador Xu Feihong succeeds Sun Weidong as the 17th Chinese Ambassador to India. Sun Weidong concluded his tenure in October 2022, after three years of service in Delhi, and assumed the role of China's deputy Foreign Minister upon his return.

Sun Weidong's departure occurred amidst efforts by India and China to navigate their relationship following the Ladakh border clash in 2020, which has remained a central issue in their bilateral ties. Since April 2020, both countries have engaged in numerous diplomatic and military-level discussions to address the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

In March, India and China exchanged views on achieving complete disengagement and resolving border issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. This dialogue took place during the 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing, co-chaired by officials from both countries.

The discussions focused on maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, emphasizing the importance of open diplomatic and military channels between India and China to uphold stability in the region.

Ambassador Xu Feihong's arrival marks a significant moment in India-China relations, signaling a new chapter in diplomatic engagement between the two nations as they continue their efforts to manage border issues and enhance bilateral cooperation.