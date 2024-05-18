The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two Diesel special Joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between Darjeeling and Ghum from May 18 to June 30 on a daily basis to cater the passenger rush during the peak season.

Accordingly, train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride, will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours to reach Ghumat at 12:10 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 12:30 hours to reach Darjeeling at 13:00 hours.



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Another Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride, will depart from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours to reach Ghumat at 14:10 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 14:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 15:05 hours.

AlltheDiesel special Joyrides will run with a composition of 03 first-class chair car coaches. There will be 30 seats in two coaches and 29 seats in one coach.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in the social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.