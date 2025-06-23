NFR adds Vistadome, AC coaches on Howrah, Guwahati, Jorhat, and Silghat routes

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a significant upgrade in passenger services by permanently adding Vistadome and AC 3-tier coaches to multiple train routes, starting July 1, 2025.

To cater to increasing passenger demand and improve travel comfort, a Vistadome coach has been added to the New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Shatabdi Express. Operating six days a week, the popular route now features 15 coaches, including the new panoramic coach designed to offer scenic views along the journey.

A similar enhancement has been made to the Guwahati–Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express, which also runs six days a week. The addition of a Vistadome coach brings the total coach count to 16 and aims to offer passengers an upgraded travel experience through Northeast India's lush landscapes.

“The addition of Vistadome coaches on picturesque routes is expected to significantly elevate the journey experience, especially for tourists,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR.

In a parallel move, the Alipurduar Junction–Silghat Town Rajya Rani Express (Train No. 15417/15418), operating thrice a week, will be equipped with an extra AC 3-tier coach. This change increases the train’s total to 12 coaches and will be effective from July 1 from Alipurduar and from July 2 from Silghat Town.

Sharma noted, “This enhancement is aimed at increasing passenger carrying capacity and improving travel comfort.”

NFR has also extended the temporary augmentation of the Katihar–Patna Intercity Express for another year. The train will continue running with one additional AC 3-tier economy coach from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, on nominated days to address consistent demand.

“These proactive measures highlight NFR’s unwavering commitment to offering safer, more comfortable and efficient railway services across the region,” Sharma added.

The latest additions mark another step in NFR’s broader strategy to modernise regional rail infrastructure and prioritise passenger satisfaction.