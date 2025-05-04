In a significant development for the Darjeeling hills, the central government has formally transferred the responsibility of National Highway-55 (NH-55) to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The decision follows persistent efforts by Darjeeling Member of Parliament Raju Bista, who had urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene.

The highway, which connects Darjeeling to Siliguri via Kurseong, is considered a critical lifeline for the region. Apart from serving daily commuters, NH-55 is vital for trade, tourism, and the transport of goods and essential services. Previously managed by the West Bengal Public Works Department’s National Highway Division, the road had become a source of repeated complaints due to its poor condition, landslide-affected stretches, and chronic traffic congestion.

In a letter dated February 12, 2025, MP Bista highlighted the highway’s deteriorating state, pointing to the WB PWD’s failure in maintenance and timely repairs. He cited unaddressed landslide zones, pothole-ridden roads, and rising safety concerns that have disrupted daily life, tourism, and local businesses. The worsening traffic gridlocks and road safety issues, especially during the monsoon season, had become a pressing concern for residents and visitors alike.

Bista also proposed an innovative solution, suggesting that portions of the highway could be widened by levelling them alongside the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) tracks. This, he noted, would allow the road to expand by 10 to 15 feet in certain areas, easing traffic flow and accommodating the growing population and tourist inflow. He emphasized that NHIDCL, with its technical expertise and experience in hilly terrains, would be well-suited to carry out the necessary upgrades and maintenance.

Responding to his appeal, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways officially handed over NH-55—also known as NH-110—to NHIDCL. Welcoming the move, Raju Bista issued a press statement on May 4, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Gadkari for prioritizing the region’s infrastructure needs.

Calling the transfer a "historic and welcome step," Bista said, “This decision will ensure faster repairs, systematic road maintenance, and better planning for future expansion. It will make travel safer and more convenient for locals while boosting tourism and improving access to health, education, and emergency services.”

With NHIDCL taking charge, the long-neglected highway is expected to see timely upgrades, reducing the pressure on Darjeeling and Siliguri’s overwhelmed transport system. The agency’s experience in handling roads in challenging terrains now brings fresh hope for resolving the region’s persistent road woes.